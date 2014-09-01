(Recasts, adds central bank's comments, background details)
SANTIAGO, Sept 1 Chile's central bank considered
cutting a key interest rate by 50 basis points in August for the
first time in its current easing cycle, underscoring growing
concerns about a quickly stagnating economy, minutes of its last
meeting showed on Monday.
The bank, which wound up cutting the rate by 25 basis points
to 3.50 percent on Aug. 14, has gradually reduced the key rate
from 5.0 percent in October as waning domestic
consumption and cooling investment have weighed on economic
growth.
It was the first time the bank considered a 50-basis-point
cut in the current expansive monetary policy cycle. The last
time it cut by that amount was in June 2009, when the economy of
Chile, the world's top copper producer, was mired in a
recession.
"A reduction of 50 basis points could be justified in (the
benefit) of speeding up the process of reducing the monetary
policy rate, facing a sharper slowdown. Still, such a reduction
could take the market by surprise," the central bank minutes
said.
According to the bank, cutting the rate by more than the
market expected "could not be ruled out," but it added that
would call for a detailed explanation of the macroeconomic
outlook, something the bank will do on Wednesday, when it
publishes its quarterly Monetary Policy Report.
"(Concerning) the domestic economy, all five board members
mentioned output and demand figures as the biggest surprise of
the month, confirming the presence of a deeper and lengthier
slowdown than had been forecast," the minutes said.
Minutes showed the actual decision was unanimous and that
the bank also weighed the option of holding the rate steady.
