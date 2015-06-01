(Adds comments from central bank, analyst)
SANTIAGO, June 1 Chile's central bank
policy-makers are maintaining a neutral bias on interest rates,
according to minutes of their May 14 monetary policy meeting,
when the bank held the key rate at 3.0 percent for
a seventh straight month.
The bank's five governing board members unanimously decided
to keep the benchmark rate steady last month and no other
options were weighed, the minutes showed on Monday.
"About the domestic economy, all five Board members agreed
that first-quarter figures confirmed a moderate rebound in
growth, although the most recent data showed a loss of
momentum," the minutes said.
Gross domestic product in Chile, the world's top copper
producer, grew 2.4 percent in the first quarter versus a year
earlier. That comes after economic growth slowed to a five-year
low of 1.9 percent last year as mining investment and consumer
demand cooled.
Between October 2013 and October 2014 the bank slashed the
interest rate 200 basis points to stimulate a flagging economy,
but signs of a nascent recovery and above-target inflation has
since stayed its hand.
Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said on April 1 that
the bank's operating assumption was that it would raise the
benchmark interest rate toward the end of 2015 or the start of
next year.
"Importantly, the (central bank's) directors remain of the
view that the current policy stance is broadly accommodative,
consistent with the cyclical position of the Chilean economy and
the envisaged convergence of inflation to the target," said
Goldman Sachs economist Tiago Severo.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito Editing by W Simon)