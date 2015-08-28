(Adds details throughout, quotes from report, context)
SANTIAGO Aug 28 Chile's central bank considered
the option of raising the benchmark interest rate at its last
monetary policy meeting in August, the first time this year that
worries over persistently high inflation have led it to eye that
possibility.
But the decision to hold the rate at 3.0 percent was
unanimous as the economy remains sluggish, minutes from the
meeting showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product in Chile, the world's top copper
exporter, grew 1.9 percent last year, a five-year low.
Annual inflation, however, has consistently come in above
the bank's target 2 percent to 4 percent range, wedging central
bankers uncomfortably between high inflation and low growth.
The option of raising the rate 25 basis points was intended
to prevent "a possible de-anchoring of inflation expectations",
the minutes said.
But controlled medium-term inflation projections and
continued slow growth despite tepid signs of recovery led the
bank to hold the rate steady, as it has done since October.
"On the domestic front, several board members noted that
incoming data reflected some progress after several
disappointing months, but they still showed no signs of
regaining significant dynamism," the minutes read.
Most analysts expected the bank to keep the rate
on hold at 3.0 percent for the rest of the year in
an August poll.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)