SANTIAGO, July 4 The Chilean central bank
considered holding its key interest rate steady at 3.5 percent
as the only plausible option at its June 16 monetary policy
meeting, though a hike could be in the works in coming months,
minutes of the meeting showed on Monday.
The decision to keep the rate on hold in June was unanimous
among the bank's five governing board members, who agreed that
if the economy progressed as expected further monetary policy
"normalization" would be necessary, minutes also showed.
Keeping the rate steady in June "by no means implied ruling
out the option to raise the monetary policy rate in the
foreseeable future, because in the most likely scenario there
was still the need for additional increases in the monetary
policy rate to ensure the convergence of inflation to 3 percent
in the policy horizon," said the bank.
Ultimately, successive downward revisions to the economic
growth outlook, the fact that the real exchange rate was in line
with fundamentals, inflation had decreased as estimated and
expected inflation had remained well anchored at 3 percent
prompted the bank to hold in June, the minutes said.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish)