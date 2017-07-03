Chile cenbank says only considered holding rate at June meeting

SANTIAGO, July 3 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank only considered holding the benchmark interest rate at 2.5 percent at its monthly monetary policy meeting in June, minutes of the meeting showed on Monday.

Board members said the "only relevant option" was to maintain a neutral bias and rates at current levels, given that the interest rate decision came out shortly after the bank's quarterly IPoM monetary policy report and there had been no significant macroeconomic news afterward.

The decision was unanimous, the minutes said.