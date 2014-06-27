(Recasts, adds central bank, analyst's comments, link)
SANTIAGO, June 27 Chile's central bank board was
divided about its decision to keep the key interest rate on hold
at 4.0 percent at its June monetary policy meeting, with one of
the five members voting for a cut, minutes of that meeting
showed on Friday.
It was the first monetary policy decision that was not
unanimous since February 2009, something that analysts said
underscores the bank's difficult juggling act to stimulate the
economy without fanning inflation.
Board member Pablo Garcia voted to lower the rate by 25
basis points to 3.75 percent, while the other four members voted
for the hold.
The bank cut the key rate by 100 basis points
between October and March in a bid to boost Chile's slowing
economy, but rising inflation has since stayed its hand at the
last three monetary policy meetings.
"They want to cut but they just don't feel comfortable,"
said Pedro Tuesta, an economist with 4Cast consultancy in
Washington D.C, adding that the bank was concerned that
inflation could surprise on the upside again.
Consumer prices rose to 4.7 percent in May on an annualized
basis, a more than a five-year high and well above the central
bank's target range of 2 percent to 4 percent.
"But if we have some downward surprises in inflation they
will rush to cut," said Tuesta, who believes the next rate
reduction could come in August or September.
The bank is likely laying the groundwork for a future rate
cut, highlighting in the meeting's minutes that economic
deceleration is now impacting private consumption, one of the
main motors behind Chile's economy, and that there are signs of
slack in the labor market.
"All the board members agreed that the economy was clearly
slowing down, which would imply a lower-than-expected GDP
growth, and (was) now spreading to private consumption and
related sectors," minutes of the meeting said.
"Regarding the labor market, all the board members agreed
that there were signs that it was losing strength, despite the
higher rate of annual increase in nominal wages," the minutes
added.
Bank chief Rodrigo Vergara said last Friday that the bank's
expansive monetary policy bias would continue and further rate
cuts were probable.
