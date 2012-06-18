* Inflation view cut to 2.7 pct, vs prior 3.5 pct * GDP seen growing between 4-5 pct this year * Easing China demand, European debt crisis seen taking toll * Cbank says external financing conditions more restrictive (Adds details on peso currency, trade balance, link) By Antonio De la Jara and Moises Avila SANTIAGO, June 18 Chile's central bank on Monday maintained its 2012 economic growth view while cutting its inflation forecast, and said the forecasts assume the bank's benchmark interest rate will stay steady in the short-term. Inflation expectations for 2012 were cut to 2.7 percent from 3.5 percent previously, while the outlook for economic growth was held steady at between 4.0 percent and 5.0 percent this year, the bank it said in its Quarterly Monetary Policy Report . While lower inflation could theoretically give the bank more room to consider easing monetary policy if the global outlook worsens, economists see the bank holding its key rate at 5.0 percent in coming months as it maintains a "wait-and-see" mode. In its report, the bank left the door open for further policy action. "Today, inflation is at 3 percent, GDP is growing near trend rates, and (interest) rates are within neutral ranges. This gives monetary policy space to respond if need be," the bank said. Chile's key interest rate is seen 25 basis points lower at 4.75 percent in six months, the central bank's fortnightly poll of traders showed last week, as expectations effectively made a U-turn amid an expected economic slowdown and easing inflation. "While the economy grew above forecast in the first quarter, the deterioration of the external scenario will mean activity will show a bigger slowdown in the second half of the year than projected in March," the central bank said. Gross domestic product expanded 6 percent in 2011 and 5.6 percent on the year in the first quarter, but growth in Chile, the world's top copper producer, is slowing this year on the back of easing demand from top trade partner China and fallout from the euro zone debt crisis. The central bank also cut its view for domestic demand, which has been the motor behind Chile's economy, to 5.2 percent growth this year from a previous forecast of 5.3 percent. Chile has been buttressing its small, export-dependent economy for possible fallout from the euro zone's unremitting crisis and slowing demand from China, the world's leading copper consumer. Chile posted its first monthly trade deficit in nearly a year in May, the central bank said earlier this month, pummeled by an 11 percent fall in copper prices in May. Chile mines about one third of global production of copper, which accounts for more than half of its total export revenue. The central bank slashed its outlook for global copper prices to an average of $3.55/pound in 2012 from a previous view of $3.7/pound and lowered its outlook for 2013 to $3.4/pound from a previous view of $3.6/pound. In New York, the COMEX July contract was trading around $3.3905/pound at midday Monday. The central bank upwardly revised its forecast for this year's trade surplus to $5.0 billion from $4.0 billion and downwardly revised its forecast for a current account deficit to $8.0 billion, equal to 3.1 percent of GDP, from $8.9 billion. The Chilean peso currency was not affected by the bank's report as markets remain fixated on the European debt crisis, traders said. The peso closed broadly flat to bid at 499.50 pesos per U.S. dollar. EXTERNAL FINANCING MORE RESTRICTIVE External financing conditions have become somewhat more restrictive, but the local banking system has the capacity to absorb a severe macroeconomic situation and domestic financial markets are operating normally, the central bank said in a separate report. "The euro zone's macro financial vulnerability constitutes the main external risk for the Chilean financial system," the bank said in its Financial Stability report, which is published twice a year. Fears about the health of Spanish banks have sparked concerns about contagion spreading to Latin American banks, in particular those whose corporate parents are headquartered on the Iberian peninsula. The risk associated with local units of foreign banks "is mitigated by the their low dependence on financing from the parent and the low exposure of assets," the central bank said. Spanish banks Santander and BBVA operate local units in Chile. The Chilean central bank said it has not observed a noticeable increase in systemic vulnerabilities in the local financial system and the banking system's average solvency and liquidity indicators remain stable. "The stress tests show the banking system's current level of capitalization allows it to absorb an episode of decelerating GDP (growth), rising financing costs and a depreciating currency," the report added. The bank in December moved to ease monetary conditions as Europe's financial crisis deterred bank lending. Despite the strength of the Chilean financial system, the central bank said it is monitoring certain situations that could turn into future risks, such as a "proliferation of consumer loans via credit cards which could imply an increase in revolving credit and an underestimate of debtors' credit risk." For a link to the central bank's report, see here (Writing by Anthony Esposito and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Leslie Adler)