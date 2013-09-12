FOREX-Yen rises on heightened risk aversion, Aussie hits 3-week low
* RBA views don't point to rate hikes soon, Aussie slips (Adds reaction to RBA policy decision)
SANTIAGO, Sept 12 Chile's central bank held its key benchmark interest rate steady at 5.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, after a recent rash of upbeat economic data.
The bank said that recent output and demand continued along the trajectory of recent months, while global financial conditions were also similar to a month ago.
* RBA views don't point to rate hikes soon, Aussie slips (Adds reaction to RBA policy decision)
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 4 Seeking to calm employees rattled by reports of a cash crunch, the founders of Indian online retailer Snapdeal have gone directly to them with a string of townhall meetings in past weeks, according to sources, promising profit and brushing off takeover talk.