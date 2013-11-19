SANTIAGO Nov 19 Chile's central bank cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.50 percent on Tuesday, the second reduction in as many months, in order to stimulate easing economic growth.

"Domestically, economic activity has continued to evolve at a moderate pace, in line with the scenario depicted in the last Monetary Policy Report," the bank said in its statement. "Third-quarter data and revised figures of earlier quarters confirm the slowdown of all the components of final demand, as was projected."

Chilean market watchers were fairly evenly split on whether the bank would hold its key interest rate steady or follow up last month's surprise 25-basis-point reduction with another cut.