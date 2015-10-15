BRIEF-Accelerate Diagnostics prices upsized offering of 2.75 mln shares at $28.85 per share
* Accelerate diagnostics announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
SANTIAGO Oct 15 Chile's central bank hiked the benchmark interest rate 25 basis points to 3.25 percent on Thursday in a bid to tamp down the stubbornly high pace of inflation, and said that additional hikes were likely depending on upcoming data and the implications for inflation.
In recent polls, traders and analysts had been split on whether the bank would hike the key rate or leave it at 3.0 percent as it has done since October 2014, as Chile struggles with both surging consumer prices and sluggish growth. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private lender, has offered 6 billion reais ($1.9 billion) for a minority stake in securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA, Brazilian magazine Exame reported on its website on Tuesday.