SANTIAGO, March 19 Chile's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday for a fifth consecutive month, as widely expected, and reiterated its neutral bias on future policy.

The central bank lowered the rate by 200 basis points between October 2013 and October 2014 to stimulate a flagging economy, but has since paused to allow above-target inflation to cool. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom, editing by G Crosse)