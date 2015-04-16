SANTIAGO, April 16 Chile's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday for a sixth consecutive month, as widely expected, and reiterated its neutral bias on future policy.

The central bank lowered the rate by 200 basis points between October 2013 and October 2014 to stimulate a flagging economy but has since paused to allow above-target inflation to cool.

Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said on April 1 that the bank's operating assumption was that it would raise the benchmark interest rate towards the end of 2015 or at the start of next year. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Ted Botha)