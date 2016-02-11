GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
SANTIAGO Feb 11 Chile's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.50 percent on Thursday, as expected, as it weighed the need to cool above-target inflation against weak economic data.
The bank hiked the interest rate in December and held it last month, but has indicated that further hikes are likely.
(Reporting by Santiago bureau; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
May 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.