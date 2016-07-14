BRIEF-Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 mln
* Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptEPvU) Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, July 14 Chile's central bank kept the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as widely expected, maintaining its bias toward gradual rate hikes.
The bank has kept the interest rate steady since raising it by 50 basis points in late 2015 to help contain stubbornly high inflation. (Reporting by Santiago bureau; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Gray Television Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2rbiHU7) Further company coverage: