SANTIAGO, March 16 Chile's central bank cut the benchmark interest rate 25 basis points to 3.0 percent at its monthly meeting on Thursday, as expected, and indicated additional easing could be required.

"The (central bank) board estimates that recent trends in the macroeconomic scenario ... could require an additional dose of monetary impulse," the bank said. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien and Gram Slattery; Editing by James Dalgleish)