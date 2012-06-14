* Bank in wait-and-see mode on rates, eyes global turbulence * Small export-dependent Chile bracing for slowdown * Rate seen at 4.75 pct in six months - central bank poll By Anthony Esposito SANTIAGO, June 14 Chile's central bank held its key interest rate steady at 5.0 p ercent, as expected, fo r a fifth st raight m onth on Thursday, as it highlighted the intensifying crisis in the euro zone, but said domestic markets were still largely stab le. Market participants, who had forecast the rate to be unchanged, widely expect the bank will continue to monitor the eu ro-zone cr isis an d d emand from top trade partner China, as well as domestic growth and inflation before adjusting the key rate. In addition to underscoring growing concerns about how the euro zone's intensifying financial and fiscal problems m ight be resolved, the central bank cited renewed risk aversion and volatility in global markets and weaker-than-expected growth in the United States and China. It said, however, that domestic economic activity and demand had evolved around trend rates. "The (central bank) sounded significantly more concerned about the external macro and financial backdrop than in the previous statements," Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Ramos said in a note to clients. Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara told Reuters last week that short-term inflation risks had eased but medium-term risks remained, and stressed the bank was maintaining its neutral monetary policy bias. He also said external risks currently outweigh domestic ones. "We are of the view that if the global macro backdrop continues to deteriorate, the (central bank) may soon adopt an easing bias, given that Chile's small open commodity-dependent economy tends to show a high Beta to the global economic and commodity price cycles," Ramos said. The local labor market is still tight, although employment growth rates have moderated, and inflation expectations remain around the bank's 3.0 percent policy horizon target, the monetary authority said. "The effects of increased international volatility on domestic financial markets have been limited," the bank said in its post-meeting statement. Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, has been preparing its small export-dependent economy for fallout from the euro zone's crisis and slowing demand from China, the premier copper consumer, while the central bank has monitored developments abroad and domestically. The bank's latest fortnightly poll of traders, published on Wednesday, sees the key rate 25 basis points lower at 4.75 percent in six months, underscoring a sharp turnabout in expectations as the global economic outlook dims. "The bank highlights a less dynamic labor market. This point is very relevant because the tight labor market is the main factor which has prompted the bank to hold its key rate because of its possible impact on inflation," said Matias Madrid, chief economist at Banco Penta. "Considering that the impact of the external crisis has been limited, the monetary authority decided to wait and gather more information regarding a solution to Europe's fiscal and financial problems, particularly faced with the possibility of joint action by the leading central banks and elections in Greece," Madrid added.