* Bank juggling firm local growth, external threats
* Market sees rate held at 5 pct in near future
* Chile slowdown so far softer than expected
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, Sept 13 Chile's central bank is seen
holding its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent for an
eighth straight month later Thursday, as healthy economic
growth and demand at home counterbalance an unwelcome global
backdrop.
Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, has been preparing
for a slowdown in global demand, especially from China, its main
trade partner and top metals consumer, but its small,
export-dependent economy has fared better than expected.
The central bank, in its much anticipated quarterly Monetary
Policy Report last week, said the key rate is
within a range considered neutral, suggesting it would maintain
a wait-and-see stance.
A neutral interest rate, in theory, should neither spur nor
curb economic growth - all other factors being equal.
The bank is due to announce a decision on the key rate on
Thursday at 6 p.m local time (2100 GMT).
Two central bank polls this week showed traders and analysts
expect the rate to be at 5.0 percent in coming months.
"We expect the central bank to remain on hold and to
preserve a broadly neutral stance in the near term. Such a
stance is justified by the still very buoyant domestic demand
conditions and the latent risks to the domestic real business
cycle ... posed by the risky and uncertain external global
backdrop," Goldman Sachs economist Alberto Ramos said in a note
to clients.
Traders polled by the bank in August predicted the rate
would be at 4.75 percent within six months, but have since nixed
bets on a cut as domestic economic data remains solid.
Chilean economic activity grew 5.5 percent on the year in
the second quarter, boosted by domestic demand,
which jumped 7.1 percent.
Inflationary pressures, meanwhile, have eased, with
inflation in the 12 months to August at 2.6 percent - just below
the central bank's 3 percent policy target.
Lower export revenue, which prompted Chile in August to post
its largest trade gap since the height of the global financial
crisis, has to date been one of the most salient indications of
decelerating global demand.
Even so, finance minister Felipe Larrain said on Tuesday
Chile's government isn't "too concerned" about any effect on the
current account and expectations for a deceleration of the local
economy.
Elsewhere in the region, Brazil's central bank signaled it
was wrapping up a year-long policy easing cycle, but left the
door open for a final rate cut as it sees inflation remaining
under control, according to minutes released last week from its
most recent monetary policy meeting.
Colombia's central bank lowered its benchmark interest rate
for the second consecutive month in August in a widely expected
move to bolster the economy as the global slowdown crimps
overseas sales and weak sentiment slows consumer spending.
Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady
at 4.25 percent for the 16th straight month last week, betting
inflation would cool to within its target range by the end of
the year.