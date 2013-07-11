* Growth and demand slowing, labor market tight-central bank * Consumption still firm, showing signs of moderation-bank * Rate held at 5 percent since surprise January 2012 reduction SANTIAGO, July 11 Chile's central bank kept its key benchmark interest rate at 5.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, but hinted a deepening of the Andean country's economic slowdown could trigger a rate cut in coming months. "The consolidation of the trends outlined in the last Monetary Policy Report could call for adjustments to the monetary policy interest rate in the coming months," the bank said in its post-meeting statement. The rate has been on hold since a surprise cut in January 2012, but a sharper-than-forecast economic slowdown, tumbling copper prices and tame inflation have increased bets a reduction could be looming. "Domestically, incoming information reveals an ongoing slowdown of output and demand, especially in investment ... consumption has remained strong, but the evolution of credit conditions and confidence surveys suggest this variable will lose momentum," the bank said. It added that the labor market remains tight. The market expects a quarter-percentage point cut within three months and another cut within six months. "We now expect the central bank minutes to show a somewhat more expansive bias, and expect a 25 basis point cut during the next meeting," Credicorp Capital said in a note to clients after the decision was released. The bank's governing board already weighed the option of cutting rates in May and June, minutes of those meetings showed. Earlier this month, the bank reduced its forecasts for 2013 gross domestic product growth, inflation and domestic demand, underscoring that the new projections rely on a base-case scenario of the rate following a path similar to what the market expects. Analysts polled by the monetary authority before Thursday's meeting expected the rate to remain steady in July and August, but saw it being cut by 50 basis points within five months. In a separate survey released on the same day, 56 traders polled by the bank maintained their forecasts from two weeks ago that the rate would remain on hold in July, be cut to 4.75 percent within three months, and then be reduced to 4.50 percent within six months.