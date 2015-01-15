(Adds central bank and analyst comments, background)
SANTIAGO Jan 15 Chile's central bank held the
benchmark interest rate at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as widely
expected by the market, and maintained its neutral policy
stance.
The bank cut the interest rate 200 basis points
between October 2013 and October 2014 to stimulate the flagging
economy, but has said it wants to wait for inflation to cool
before easing any further.
In its post-meeting statement, the bank said it will
continue to monitor inflation with "special attention," and that
output and demand data still point to low economic growth.
Consumer prices fell 0.4 percent in December
from the previous month, the first negative reading since April
2013, driven by a global slide in oil prices.
Still, inflation finished 2014 at an annual rate of 4.6
percent, the highest end-of-year level in six years, while core
inflation, which strips out the more volatile
energy and food costs, rose during the month.
Some 95 percent of 65 traders surveyed in the central bank's
fortnightly poll earlier this week expected the rate to be kept
on hold at 3.0 percent.
"The decision taken today was completely expected because,
even though domestic activity and demand levels are not
favorable, there are still a series of goods and especially
services whose prices are rising," Banco Santander said in a
note to clients.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Diane Craft and
Andre Grenon)