SANTIAGO Dec 17 Chile's central bank joined the
U.S. Federal Reserve and other Latin American banks in raising
its key interest rate on Thursday, as it seeks to tamp down
above-target inflation.
The bank raised the benchmark rate 25 basis
points to 3.50 percent at its monthly meeting, but indicated
that further rate rises would come at a slower pace.
The bank began to tighten monetary policy in October and had
indicated more would follow as it battles stubbornly
above-target inflation.
However, it also has to juggle the need to respond to soft
economic data in the top copper exporter.
The bank slightly adjusted its bias on Thursday, signaling
there would be future rises at a slower pace.
"The future path of the monetary policy rate considers
measured adjustments aimed to ensure the convergence of
inflation to target," it said, using the term "measured" rather
than last month's "additional."
The market had been split as to whether the bank would hike
or hold on Thursday, although a slight majority had predicted it
would leave the rate at 3.25 percent.
"It's a measure that we weren't expecting," said Francisca
Perez, senior economist at Bci.
"The bank could have waited a little more for the economic
fundamentals, but it seems it didn't want to be left behind
after the rate rises in the United States, Mexico and Peru," she
said.
As widely expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates
for the first time in nearly a decade on Wednesday. Latin
America's No.2 economy Mexico hiked its rate in lock-step with
the Fed in a bid to protect its peso on Thursday, while Chile's
neighbor Peru raised its rate last week.
