SANTIAGO Jan 14 Chile's central bank held the
benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday,
as expected, and maintained its bias toward gradual tightening
in the coming months.
"The future path of the monetary policy rate considers
measured adjustments aimed to ensure the convergence of
inflation to the target, at a pace that will depend on incoming
information and its implications on inflation," the bank said in
its post-meeting statement.
Inflation in the 12 months to December was 4.4 percent,
ending the year above the central bank's 2 percent to 4 percent
target range.
To counteract above-target inflation, the bank hiked the
interest rate by 25 basis points in October and December.
"We suspect that interest rates in Chile still have further
to rise but the accompanying statement to today's monetary
policy meeting makes it clear that the central bank isn't going
to be panicked into aggressive policy tightening," said Neil
Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.
Shearing said he expects banks will likely hike the rate
again by 25 basis points in March.
Monetary policymakers in Chile have had to juggle stubbornly
high inflation, with a subdued economic recovery in the globe's
top copper producer.
The bank said it will continue to monitor the evolution of
inflation "with special attention" and highlighted that
available fourth quarter data continue to show "limited growth
in domestic output and demand."
