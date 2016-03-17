(Adds details from statement, comments, context)
SANTIAGO, March 17 Chile's central bank held the
benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Thursday, as widely
expected, as it weighed weak economic data against the need to
cool above-target inflation.
The bank has held the interest rate at 3.5
percent for three months, after last hiking it in December.
The economy of the world's top copper exporter has been
struggling with anemic growth in the wake of a sharp fall in the
metal's price, and recent data has come in weaker than central
bank forecasts.
However, the bank has indicated it will consider further
rate hikes to counter stubbornly high inflation, which measured
4.7 percent annually at the last print.
The bank targets an inflation range of 2 to 4 percent.
"The future path of the monetary policy rate considers
measured adjustments aimed to ensure the convergence of
inflation to target," the bank said, using the same wording for
its bias as it has in the previous two months.
Given the weak economic performance and signs that inflation
was beginning to cool, the bank would likely wind up keeping the
rate on hold for the rest of the year, economists at Credicorp
Capital said, noting that would depend, however, on moves by the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Dan Grebler)