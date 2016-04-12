(Adds comments from central bank and economist)
SANTIAGO, April 12 Chile's central bank held the
benchmark interest rate steady at 3.5 percent on
Tuesday, as expected, and toned down its bias towards future
rate hikes.
The bank has been grappling with above-target inflation and
soft economic growth in the top copper producer.
"The board estimates that to ensure the convergence of
inflation to the target, monetary policy will need to continue
with its normalization," the bank said in its post-meeting
statement, adding that the pace would depend on new data and its
implications for inflation.
It removed a phrase about "considering measured adjustments"
that it has included in recent months.
"The most important thing is that the bank modified its
bias; it kept the rate hike bias but moderated it compared to
prior statements," said Antonio Moncado, economist with BCI.
Making future rate change dependent on data means the bank
is moving toward a message of a "prolonged period of rate
holds," he said.
Annual inflation came in at 4.5 percent in
March, above the central bank's 2 to 4 percent target range.
Inflation is seen remaining above 4 percent for some months,
the bank said.
(Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese and
James Dalgleish)