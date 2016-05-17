(Adds details from statement, context, graphic)
SANTIAGO May 17 Chile's central bank held the
benchmark interest rate at 3.5 percent on Tuesday, as widely
expected, maintaining its bias from the last meeting in April.
The bank has held the rate steady since raising it 50 basis
points in late 2015 to help contain stubbornly high inflation
.
Recent data have indicated that, while still above target,
consumer price rises may be cooling, while the economy of the
top copper exporter is struggling to rebound from a fall in
mining investment.
"The board estimates that, to ensure the convergence of
inflation to the target, monetary policy will need to continue
to normalize," said the bank in its post-meeting statement,
echoing April's bias.
Most analysts now expect the bank to leave the rate on hold
for the rest of the year.
(Reporting by Santiago bureau; Editing by G Crosse and Chris
Reese)