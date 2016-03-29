SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile has the macroeconomic conditions needed to keep its coveted investor grade rating despite its current economic woes, but it has to make sure public debt does not balloon, Central Bank President Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday.

"Chile has a healthy macroeconomy, it has a net public debt of zero, its external accounts are balanced, and it has an autonomous central bank with an inflation target that is believable," Vergara told a business forum.

"I believe we have all the macro elements so that Chile maintains its rating ... but we have to make sure public debt doesn't increase significantly to specifically maintain the indicators we have. These are things we have to take care of," Vergara added.

Over the last two years the central bank has been juggling with how to contain above-target inflation with sluggish economic growth.

Chile is rated AA- by Standard & Poor's, Aa3 by Moody's Investors Service and A+ by Fitch.

Earlier this month, Moody's downgraded the long-term senior unsecured rating for Chile's state-owned copper miner, Codelco, to A3 from A1, saying the outlook remains negative. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)