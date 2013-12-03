SANTIAGO Dec 3 Chile's central bank said on
Tuesday that better oversight is needed for companies that have
both financial and non-financial operations, noting that worries
over "one bank's" financial situation had hit the bank's
securities and pushed up its cost of borrowing.
The central bank did not identify the bank.
But the comments follow problems recently faced by CorpBanca
and the bank's holding company, CorpGroup.
CorpGroup, owned by Chilean billionaire Alvaro Saieh, has
been putting assets on the chopping block following millions of
dollars in losses racked up by its retail unit SMU.
CorpBanca confirmed on Friday that it is studying a possible
merger with a local or foreign bank, a deal that could
reportedly be worth around $5 billion.
SMU has also been selling assets to raise cash after an
accounting error led it to breach debt covenants earlier this
year.
"Without conglomerate oversight, it is crucial to maintain
and perfect a regulatory framework that keeps crossed exposures
to a minimum," the central bank said in its semi-annual
Financial Stability Report.
In citing worries over "one bank's" financial situation, the
central bank said the unidentified bank's interest rates had
"become misaligned with their historical pattern in the
short-and-long-term wholesale market... despite its solid
position of solvency," it said.
This situation has started to normalize in the fourth
quarter, the central bank added.
CorpBanca's Santiago-listed shares hit an all-time low in
August but have since risen around 40 percent, boosted in recent
days by the merger reports.
In August, Moody's Investors Service placed CorpBanca's
ratings on review for downgrade, citing "the growing
uncertainties regarding the effects on the bank's institutional
funding and earnings performance of developments at its sister
company, SMU."
Representatives at CorpBanca were not immediately available
for comment.
