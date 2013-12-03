BRIEF-Moody's says low oil and growing demand for electricity drives Saudi Arabia's renewables plans
* Moody's: Low oil and growing demand for electricity drives Saudi Arabia's renewables plans
SANTIAGO Dec 3 The potential withdrawal of U.S. monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve is the biggest external risk to Chile's economy, the Chilean central bank said on Tuesday in its Financial Stability report.
The economy of the top copper exporter has started to decelerate and homes and companies will feel the impact, the bank said.
* Moody's: Low oil and growing demand for electricity drives Saudi Arabia's renewables plans
April 4 Credit Suisse Securities (USA), a unit of Credit Suisse AG, and a former investment adviser have agreed to pay about $8 million in fines to settle charges relating to improper investments, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet meets in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - EURO ZONE OUTLOOK We take a look at the economic outlook for t