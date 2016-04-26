Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
SANTIAGO, April 26 A sharp jump in the jobless rate in Chile's capital city Santiago is "certainly not good news", central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday.
The jobless rate in Santiago jumped to a six-year high of 9.4 percent in March, on the back of soft economic growth in the world's top copper exporter, a quarterly poll by the University of Chile showed on Monday.
"It's difficult to jump to conclusions with just one piece of data ... but certainly it is not good news what we saw yesterday in terms of employment data," Vergara told a business forum. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Gram Slattery; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* April exports +7.5 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +7.8 pct * Imports +15.1 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +14.8 pct * Trade surplus with U.S. narrows * Trump's trade protectionism clouds outlook (Adds analyst quote, China, Asia export figures, details) By Minami Funakoshi TOKYO, May 22 Japan's exports rose in April to mark their fifth straight month of gains, as shipments of semiconductors and steel expanded, signalling that more robust overseas demand could underpin a steady e