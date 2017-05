SANTIAGO, June 7 Chile's unemployment rate could rise by around 1 percentage point during the remainder of 2016, central bank chief Rodrigo Vergara said on Tuesday.

The jobless rate in Chile for the February to April period rose to 6.4 percent from 6.3 percent in the January to March period.

