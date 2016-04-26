(Adds Vergara comments, background)
SANTIAGO, April 26 A sharp jump in the jobless
rate in Chile's capital city Santiago may be a sign the national
labor market is weakening at a faster clip than previously
anticipated, central bank president Rodrigo Vergara said on
Tuesday.
The jobless rate in Santiago jumped to a six-year high of
9.4 percent in March on the back of soft economic growth in the
world's top copper exporter, a quarterly poll by the University
of Chile showed on Monday.
"Clearly it's a warning sign that the labor market could be
weakening faster than we had predicted," Vergara told a business
forum.
Up until now one bright spot for Chile's economy has been
unemployment, which has held steady despite the slowdown and has
continually defied predictions for a rise.
At 2.1 percent, economic growth in 2015 was slightly higher
than the five-year low of 1.9 percent seen in 2014 but continued
weakness in mining investment due to cooling demand in China and
falling copper prices has held back a rebound.
However, the latest jobless numbers for Santiago may point
to an end to the trend.
"It's difficult to jump to conclusions with just one piece
of data ... but certainly it is not good news what we saw
yesterday in terms of employment data," said Vergara.
A steep drop in the price for copper, Chile's top
export, has hurt investment in the country's key mining sector
and led to the loss of thousands of jobs.
Chile's mining sector has shed some 41,000 jobs over the
last 12 months, according to Alberto Salas, the head of the
Sonami mining industry association.
The central bank on March 28 lowered its economic growth
forecast for 2016 and said that bringing above-target inflation
to target would require further interest-rate hikes, though at a
more modest pace than previously thought.
The bank, in its quarterly Monetary Policy Report, cut its
gross domestic product growth forecast to a range of between
1.25 percent and 2.25 percent, from a previous view of between
2.0 percent and 3.0 percent.
National official unemployment data will be published on
Friday by the government's INE statistics agency. Chile's
jobless rate stands at 5.9 percent for the December to February
period, according to INE.
Methodological differences between the INE's and the
University of Chile's jobless polls help explain the large
difference in the numbers.
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta and Gram Slattery; Writing by
Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)