SANTIAGO, June 21 Chilean diversified retailer
Cencosud set the price of its U.S. initial public
offering at 2,600 pesos, or $5.19, per share.
The company will offer 105 million American Depository
Shares on the New York Stock Exchange, Cencosud said late
Thursday.
The listing, part of Cencosud's broader capital increase,
would allow the company to raise up to 273 billion pesos, or
some $544.9 million.
Cencosud will join the ranks of the 11 other Chilean
companies currently trading American Depositary Receipts. Bank
CorpBanca in late 2003 was the last local
company to list in New York.
($1 U.S. dollar = 501.00 pesos)
