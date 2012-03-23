* Revenue up 22.2 pct on the year to 7.569 trillion pesos * Supermarket sales surged on Brazilian presence SANTIAGO, March 23 Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud said on Friday that its 2011 net profit dropped 2.6 percent year-on-year due to an extraordinary gain in 2010 related to its Peruvian operations and a one-time loss last year for a buy option on its Argentine supermarkets unit. The company's profit slipped to 298.426 billion pesos ($572.3 million) compared with 306.481 billion pesos in 2010. Profit attributable to the company's controlling shareholders, meanwhile, fell to 285.915 billion pesos in 2011 from 296.261 billion pesos the year earlier. But Cencosud's 2011 revenue jumped 22.2 percent to 7.569 trillion pesos versus 6.195 trillion pesos in 2010. Measured in dollars, the retailer's sales surged 28 percent in 2011 year-on-year to $15.63 billion. Supermarket sales, which account for nearly three-fourths of Cencosud's revenues, increased 24.8 percent in 2011 "mainly due to increased sales in Brazil, which were boosted by the consolidation of the Bretas (supermarket chain), as well as increased volume sales in all the countries the company operates in," Cencosud said. The regional retailer, with operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, has forecast revenue of $18 billion this year. Cencosud net profit would have gained 9 percent on the year in 2011 had it not been for the extraordinary gain in 2010 and one-time loss last year, the company said. Cencosud's Ebitda - or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - rose 19 percent in 2011 to 627.895 billion pesos. The retailer's shares were trading up 0.97 percent on Friday afternoon, while Santiago's blue-chip IPSA index rose a much milder 0.32 percent. Earlier this month, Cencosud shareholders approved the issue of shares in the United States via American Depositary Receipts as part of a previously approved capital increase of up to 270 million shares. If Cencosud joins the 11 other Chilean companies currently trading ADRs, it will use the funds to finance its growth strategy and to improve access to foreign investors. Cencosud recently laid out plans to invest $1.285 billion this year to open just over 100 stores and three malls in Latin America, where the retail sector is booming on strong domestic consumption.