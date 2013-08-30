SANTIAGO Aug 30 Chilean retailer Cencosud's
second-quarter net profit unexpectedly plummeted 78 percent due
to higher debt levels following purchases as well as exchange
rate fluctuations, the company said on Friday.
Net profit at Cencosud dropped to 7.976 billion
pesos, or $15.8 million. The market was expecting net profit to
increase to $75.7 million, according to a Reuters poll.
Acquisition-hungry retailer Cencosud has aggressively
expanded in South America, lured by a growing middle class with
easy access to credit.
One of its most high-profile purchases was the $2.6 billion
acquisition of French retailer Carrefour's Colombian assets last
year.
Cencosud's income increased 14 percent in the second quarter
from a year earlier, in part due to a consolidation of
supermarket operations in Colombia.
But the retailer may face a challenge in coming months as
consumption slows in many booming South American countries and
currency fluctuations pressure its bottom line.
The pace of consumption growth in Latin America is set to
slow this year, according to a United Nations body, as the
region feels the pinch from softer demand in key trade partner
China.
The retailer's first half net profit fell 69 percent
year-on-year to around $56 million.
REGIONAL PRESENCE
Cencosud operates in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and
Peru, countries that account for 63 percent of Latin America's
gross domestic product, according to the retailer.
Still, around 40 percent of the Santiago-based company's net
revenue is generated in Chile, according to Cencosud data for
the March 2012 to March 2013 period.
Neighboring Argentina and regional powerhouse Brazil were
second and third in revenue generation in the period,
contributing 27 percent and 23 percent respectively.