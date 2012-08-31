BRIEF-Major Drilling sees signs of recovery in Q4 results
* Major Drilling sees signs of recovery in its fourth quarter results
SANTIAGO, Aug 31 Financial results for Chilean retail giant Cencosud for the second quarter 2012, as released on Friday (in billions of pesos unless otherwise stated): Apr-June 2012 Apr-June 2011 Net profit 36.167 61.521 Revenue 2,197.784 1,807.214
* Major Drilling sees signs of recovery in its fourth quarter results
* Blackrock Capital Investment - on June 5, 2017 co entered second amendment to second amended and restated senior secured revolving credit facility