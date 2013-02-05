SANTIAGO Feb 5 Chilean retailer Cencosud
has set share price at 2,600 pesos ($5.51 dollars) for
its capital increase destined for the purchase of French
retailer Carrefour SA's Colombian assets.
Cencosud plans to raise roughly $1.5 billion in the
operation by issuing 332,987,717 shares. The preferential option
will kick off next Tuesday and run for 30 days, the company said
late on Monday.
The Carrefour deal will give Cencosud 72 hypermarkets, which
combine grocery and department stores; 16 convenience stores;
and four cash-and-carry stores in Colombia, adding to the some
900 stores and 26 commercial centers it already operates in
Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.