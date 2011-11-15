UPDATE 3-Silent on probe reports, China's Anbang says chairman steps aside
* Chinese media reported Wu had been detained for investigation
* Cencosud in talks over Prezunic supermarket chain-report
* Retailer confirms newspaper report with state regulator (Adds details)
SANTIAGO Nov 15 Chilean retailer Cencosud CEN.SN is in talks to buy a Brazilian supermarket chain, the company said in a statement on Tuesday without mentioning the name of the chain.
According to Brazilian newspaper O Estado de Sao Paulo, Cencosud is talking with supermarket chain Prezunic about a deal valued at about $430 million. Cencosud confirmed the newspaper report with Chile's state regulator on Tuesday.
Prezunic has 30 supermarkets in the Rio de Janeiro state.
Cencosud, one of Latin America's top retailers, also operates in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. The company on Tuesday posted a third-quarter net profit of 50.618 billion pesos. [ID:nSAG003149] (Reporting by Santiago Bureau; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Chinese media reported Wu had been detained for investigation
WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday a policy of engagement with Cuba has financially benefited the island's government in violation of U.S. law, further fueling expectations that President Donald Trump this week will roll back parts of former President Barack Obama’s opening to Havana.