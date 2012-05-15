By Anthony Esposito SANTIAGO, May 15 Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud said on Tuesday that its first-quarter net profit fell as the acquisition of a department store in Chile and a supermarket chain in Brazil, plus a $750 million bond issue, elevated its financial costs. The regional retailer, with operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru, posted a 17.3 percent on-year drop in first-quarter net profit to 54.42 billion pesos ($111.1 million). "This drop is explained mainly by increased financial costs due to greater levels of debt following the acquisition of Johnson's (in Chile) and Prezunic (in Brazil), as well as the issue of a $750 million bond in the United States," Cencosud said. Cencosud's revenue in the first quarter jumped 25.1 percent to 2.162 trillion pesos, while EBITDA -- earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- rose 6.7 percent to 155.97 billion pesos. In March, Cencosud shareholders approved the issue of shares in the United States via American Depositary Receipts as part of a previously approved capital increase of up to 270 million shares. If Cencosud joins the 11 other Chilean companies currently trading ADRs, it will use the funds to finance its growth strategy and to improve access to foreign investors.