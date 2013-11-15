SANTIAGO Nov 15 Chilean retailer Cencosud
posted a 34.1 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on
Friday, due to higher debt levels related to its recent
acquisitions and higher costs.
Net profit at Cencosud dropped to 43.80 billion
pesos, or $87.1 million, from 66.50 billion pesos.
Acquisition-hungry retailer Cencosud has aggressively
expanded in South America, lured by a growing middle class with
easy access to credit.
One of its most high-profile purchases was the $2.6 billion
acquisition of French retailer Carrefour's Colombian assets last
year.
It has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and
Peru.
($1 = 502.97 pesos at the end of September)
