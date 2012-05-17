SANTIAGO May 17 Chile's central bank is widely expected to hold its key interest rate steady at 5.0 percent for a fourth consecutive month later on Thursday as a milder-than-expected slowdown counteracts escalating fears about the euro zone's debt crisis.

Expectations have centered on the central bank's maintaining a "wait-and-see" attitude in coming months, as it weighs concerns about Greece's possible exit from the euro and the economic health of Spain and its banks, against the evolution of inflation, domestic demand and economic activity.

Chile's Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Thursday he was closely monitoring Europe's turmoil, and could activate a pre-prepared economic contingency plan if need be.

The central bank is also seen keeping a close watch on Chinese demand for top export copper in the world's No.1 producer.

"We believe the central bank will hold its key interest rate at 5.0 percent, and think the bank will consider a hold as the only option this time around," brokerage Bice Inversiones said in a note to investors.

Chile's central bank considered raising its benchmark interest rate in April, although it ultimately held the rate pat at 5.0 percent, where it has held since a surprise cut in January, which was the first reduction in 2-1/2 years.

"This would be in response to renewed tensions on the international scene, incipient signs of a slowdown in the local economy and the drop in local inflation expectations," Bice said.

Chilean inflation slowed in April from March, with the consumer price index rising 0.1 percent, bringing inflation in the 12 months to April to 3.5 percent, well below the 4.0 percent ceiling of the central bank's tolerance range.

The economy in March grew by 0.9 percent from February and expanded by 5.2 percent from the year-earlier month, according to the country's IMACEC indicator of economic activity , topping market expectations for growth of 4.0 percent.

The central bank is seen raising the rate to 5.25 percent near the end of the year, according to the bank's latest fortnightly poll of traders and monthly poll of analysts, both published last week. (With reporting by Moises Avila, Editing by Simon Gardner and M.D. Golan)