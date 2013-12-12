BRIEF-Starts Proceed Investment plans assets swap
* Says it plans to sell two Hokkaido-based properties worth 365 million yen to Starts Amenity Corp, in exchange for a Tokyo-based property worth 380 million yen from the counterparty, on March 31
SANTIAGO Dec 12 Chile's central bank held its key interest rate at 4.50 percent on Thursday, taking a break as expected after two consecutive cuts to spur softening economic growth.
The Chilean economy's dynamism has been moderating and the peso currency has weakened, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* Says it plans to sell two Hokkaido-based properties worth 365 million yen to Starts Amenity Corp, in exchange for a Tokyo-based property worth 380 million yen from the counterparty, on March 31
LONDON, March 28 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
LONDON, March 28 British housebuilder Redrow said on Tuesday it did not intend to make an offer for rival Bovis just over two weeks after its approach was rejected as too low, leaving one potential bidder for the ailing firm.