BRIEF-Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg
SANTIAGO, July 22 Shareholders of Chilean pharmaceutical company CFR on Monday approved a roughly $750 million capital increase to help fund the company's planned purchase of South Africa's Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd.
CFR this month made a $1.3 billion bid to acquire all of Adcock's shares, in what could be a rare tie-up between Chile and South Africa.
"The transaction would be financed through the capital increase, as well as our own resources and long-term debt," Alejandro Weinstein, CFR's president, said during the shareholder meeting.
South Africa's Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages the pension of government employees and owns about 14 percent of Adcock, making it the top shareholder, said it would prefer a buyout by a local player.
CFR's shareholders on Monday also approved listing the Chilean company in South Africa.
NEW YORK, April 7 Data analytics firm Qlik Technologies is in the market with a US$1.07bn loan refinancing that is expected to halve the interest margin on a highly leveraged loan that it raised from direct lenders less than a year ago to finance its US$3bn sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo.