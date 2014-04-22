SANTIAGO, April 22 Chilean pharmaceutical group
CFR cancelled its planned $750 million capital hike on
Tuesday, following the collapse of its attempt to buy South
Africa's Adcock Ingram, but said it continued to seek
emerging market opportunities.
CFR dropped its $1.2 billion bid for Adcock in February,
losing out to South Africa's Bidvest Group.
The cash raising had initially been approved by shareholders
last year to help fund the planned purchase.
"We are going to carry on growing organically and via
acquisitions in emerging markets, where the pharmaceutical
industry has double digit growth," said CFR Chief Executive
Officer Alejandro Weinstein at an extraordinary general meeting
on Tuesday in Santiago.
"We will do it strategically, maintaining our conservative
debt policy."
