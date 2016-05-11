SANTIAGO May 11 Chile's bank regulator said on
Wednesday it had authorized China Construction Bank
to begin operating in the country, a move
that could boost the use of the yuan currency in Latin America.
The approval is the final step in a lengthy process the
Beijing-based bank began in January 2014, and makes it the first
clearing bank for the yuan in the region.
Last year, the People's Bank of China designated China
Construction Bank as the official yuan clearing bank in Chile.
As part of that deal, the two nations agreed to a currency
swap agreement that would facilitate the exchange of a maximum
of 2.2 trillion pesos ($3.25 billion) for three years.
It comes at a time when the Chinese government is actively
looking to increase the yuan's use throughout Latin America.
Chile's top trade partner, China accounts for over 20
percent of the South American nation's exports, mostly of copper
but also wood pulp, wine, salmon, and other products.
However, Chinese investment to date has been considerably
lower in Chile than in other Latin American countries such as
Peru, and Chilean officials have said they are keen to address
that.
The Chilean domestic banking market is currently led by
Banco Santander-Chile <STG.SN > and Banco de Chile.
(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara and Gram Slattery; Editing by
Andrew Hay)