SANTIAGO May 25 Chile's central bank and the
People's Bank of China are clearing a path for the use of the
Chinese yuan in South America as the two countries look to
strengthen their trade relationship.
A currency swap agreement will facilitate the exchange of a
maximum of 2.2 trillion pesos ($3.6 billion) for three years,
the two central banks said in statements on Monday.
China's central bank said in a statement that it had
appointed China Construction Bank as the
yuan clearing bank in Chile.
The yuan clearing bank in Chile would be the first of its
kind in Latin America and "could serve as a base to finance
projects," said Chilean foreign minister Heraldo Munoz.
China also agreed to grant a 50 billion yuan ($8.1 billion)
quota to renminbi (RMB) qualified foreign institutional
investors in Chile, China's central bank said.
The countries announced the agreement during Chinese Premier
Li Keqiang's first official trip to Latin America. It is the
latest in a series of deals to establish regional yuan hubs as
China ramps up its efforts to internationalize the renminbi.
Last week, Li visited Brazil, where he oversaw a raft of
agreements ranging from aviation to agriculture, as well as a
possible new rail link across the continent.
Chile's top trade partner, China accounts for about 24
percent of the nation's exports, mostly copper but also wood
pulp, wine, salmon and other products.
However, Chinese investment to date has been considerably
lower than in other Latin American countries such as Peru, and
Chilean officials said they were keen to address that.
In particular, they said they were encouraging investment in
the energy sector. Power prices are high in Chile, which has
almost no hydrocarbons of its own and relies on imports.
($1 = 609.7800 pesos)
