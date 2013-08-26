BRIEF-Pharmathene files for mixed shelf of up to $100 Mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2odSp57 Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO Aug 26 Chilean forestry and paper company CMPC posted a 16 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, in part due to higher costs in the forestry business, the company reported on Monday.
CMPC's net profit for the period fell to $30.6 million, below the $55 million forecast in a Reuters poll.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2odSp57 Further company coverage:
MONTREAL/QUEBEC CITY, March 30 Bombardier Inc should consider its decision to award top executives pay rises of up to 50 percent in light of a public backlash at a time when the company has laid off thousands of employees, Quebec's economy minister said on Thursday.
* Canadian Prime Minister, pressed on increased compensation for Bombardier executives, says we respect the free market and choices companies make Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)