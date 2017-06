SANTIAGO, April 27 Chilean forestry and paper company CMPC's said on Friday it planned to invest $600 million this year and said 25 percent of its paper-production capacity was halted due to energy problems.

Earlier on Friday, the firm said its first quarter net profit dropped 18.6 percent on the year on falling margins due to lower export prices and an unfavorable exchange rate. (Reporting By Fabian Cambero; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)