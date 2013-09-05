SANTIAGO, Sept 5 Chilean paper company CMPC
said on Thursday that it was suspending operations at
one of its plants, as the rising cost of electricity made it no
longer viable.
The Rio Vergara paper plant in the south of Chile will cease
operations from the end of November, said CMPC on Thursday. The
plant represents less than 1 percent of revenues and earnings in
2013, it added.
The paper manufacturer has been struggling with rising
costs, leading it to report second-quarter profits below market
forecasts last month.
Steep power prices, a creaking grid and delays to big,
controversial energy projects have created a headache for
Chile's government and for mining companies and others that make
heavy use of electricity.