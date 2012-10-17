* Andina unions close contract negotiations early
* Copper miners bracing for negotiation-heavy 2013
SANTIAGO Oct 17 Chilean state copper company
Codelco has clinched new labor contracts with workers at its
massive Andina deposit, union members said on Wednesday, as
copper miners brace for a negotiation-heavy 2013.
The contracts at the mine, which produced 234,000 tonnes of
the red metal last year, were due to expire on Dec. 1.
The 40-month agreement for the 580-strong SIL union includes
a 3.2 percent salary increase as well as bonuses and loans worth
16.486 billion pesos (around $35 million), union Secretary
Nelson Caceres told Reuters.
"It was difficult as the other union had already signed, but
we exercised our right to negotiate," Caceres said.
World No. 1 copper producer Codelco is now
gearing up for key negotiations at its sprawling Chuquicamata
mine ahead of a Feb. 28 labor contract expiry.
The c entury -old Chuquicamata has been badly battered by
dwindling ore grades and is in the process of being converted
into an underground operation, which will lead to job losses.
"(Chuqui) is a division that is going through a difficult
time in terms of transition from open pit mining to
underground," CEO Thomas Keller said in an interview earlier
this week. "We are going to do our best to ensure smooth
negotiations."
Chile, the world's leading copper producer, was hit by a
wave of labor stoppages last year, as record prices for copper
triggered worker demands for higher pay and improved
benefits.