SANTIAGO Feb 9 Wet weather has slowed some
operations on Saturday at the Andina mine run by Chile's
state-owned Codelco, the world's biggest copper producer, the
company said in a statement.
"With regard to the open-pit and underground mine, both are
operating normally," Codelco said in a statement. "With regard
to the concentrator plant, we calculate that today (Saturday) it
will start operating under restricted conditions."
The company added that the rest of its mines were
functioning normally.
Last year, Andina produced 249,900 tonnes of copper out of
Codelco's total 1.65 million tonnes, according to official
figures.