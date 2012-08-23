UPDATE 2-Qatar's aluminium exports blocked, Norsk Hydro seeking other routes
* Shares in Norsk Hydro down 2 pct (Adds background, analyst, share)
SANTIAGO, Aug 22 World No.1 copper producer Codelco will pay under $1.8 billion for a stake in global miner Anglo American's south-central Chilean assets and the mining titans are set to end their bitter brawl on Thursday, sources said late on Wednesday. Anglo and Codelco are poised to present a joint request to terminate their months-long legal squabble over coveted copper properties early Thursday in Santiago. The agreement over assets that include Anglo's Los Bronces mine, which could produce 490,000 tonnes of copper annually and become the world's No.5 copper operation, is seen coming before the firms' negotiation window closes on Friday.
* Shares in Norsk Hydro down 2 pct (Adds background, analyst, share)
GENEVA, June 6 Congo has two days to heed U.N. calls to jointly investigate violence in Kasai province, or else it risks having an international human rights inquiry imposed upon it, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said on Tuesday.